According to the coroner, Carol Maltesi did not die immediately after the hammering, she remained in agony, then Fontana cut her throat

The coroner who performed the examinations on the lifeless body of Carol Maltesiestablished that the young mother could be saved if Davide Fontana had called for help immediately.

Carol Maltesi would therefore not have died immediately, after the hammer blows to the head. She allegedly died later, due to the wounds that Fontana has on her inflicted on the neck: “The death is due to the injury to the neck”.

Certainly she would have suffered serious neurological damage, but she could have been saved. This is what the coroner established. Not only that, according to the autopsy, the man would not have immediately cut the body into pieces, to hide it in the freezer, since he presented a initial state of decay. So, he would take care of hiding it, days after the crime.

David Fontana and Carol Maltesi shared a world of hard movies, but that young mother, during a phone call with her ex, had expressed the desire to move back next to him, because she needed to stay next to their baby. A wish that Carol Maltesi expressed right in front of Davide Fontana.

He couldn’t let the woman he was madly in love with walk away. And so he took a hammer and he went after her.

After the crime, for months, Davide Fontana pretended to be his victim. He started to use your credit cards it’s at reply to all messages from his phone. He made people believe he was still alive.

Then, one day, he decided to throw away its remainsenclosed in four black bags, in a ravine in Borno. He probably believed that no one would ever find them. But that passerby, intrigued, opened the black bags and went there macabre discovery.

Carol Maltesi had two lives and had walked away to protect her baby. She was a mom and a woman who called herself Charlotte Angie and making red-light films. And in many of those films, Davide Fontana was there.