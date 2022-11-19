The properties belonging to the drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quinterowhich were recently recovered by the authorities of Mexicowill now pass to the government of USA.

The Justice Department of the USA announced in a statement that it obtained this Thursday authorization from a Mexican court to seize said farms.

“The forfeiture represents the United States’ innovative use of Mexico’s new statute to dispossess the criminal leader Rafael Caro Quintero of illicit profits,” the statement said.

We recommend you read:

These are five properties located in exclusive areas of the municipality of zapopan, Jaliscowhich had been confiscated by the General Prosecutor of the Republic on October 25, after winning an asset forfeiture trial.

The support for the seizure of real estate Rafael Caro Quinterois due to the investigations of North American authorities revealed that the farms were bought with proceeds from the sale of drugs.

dear quintero is charged in the Eastern District of New Yorkis currently in custody in Mexico, with extradition proceedings are ongoing