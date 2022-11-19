Monday, November 21, 2022
Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool’s ATP final match ended in a narrow semifinal loss

November 19, 2022
in World Europe
Mektic and Pavic have been insurmountable opposition to Heliövaara and Glasspool.

Tennis the Finnish doubles star Harri Heliövaaran and his British counterpart by Lloyd Glasspool a great season at the ATP Finals tournament finally came to an end on Saturday night when they bowed out to the Croatians in the semi-finals For Nikola Mektic and For Mate Pavic after an hour and 42 minutes of twisting, 4–6, 7–6 (7–4), 6–10. Mektic and Pavic will meet in Sunday’s final of the US By Rajeev Ram and Britain Joe Salisbury.

In the opening set, one pass break was enough for the Croatian victory, it came in the third game of the set. The second set was pushed without any breaks, and in the cut-off game Heliövaara and Glasspool were narrowly but decisively better. The decisive third set, played to ten points, started with Heliövaara and Glasspool’s mini breakthrough and a 2–0 lead, but the tough Croatian pair took the next four points and no longer allowed the Finnish-British skills to compete.

Mektic and Pavic have been insurmountable opposition to Heliövaara and Glasspool. The pairs have met four times since the summer of last year, and the Croatian duo has always won. Three of the encounters are from this year.

