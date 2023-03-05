Actress makes her debut as a host in Top Chef Vip and slides the return of her emblematic character.

Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos, famous for her character Catalina Santana in the series ‘Without breasts there is no paradise’, will debut as host of the reality show ‘Top Chef Vip’ that will premiere in Latin America on March 13 (7:00 pm). through Telemundo International. Villalobos, who these days is also starring in the series Netflix‘Until money do us part’, spoke with La República through Zoom about this new challenge where he will mingle with fellow actors who have become kitchen experts.

“Top Chef VIP is a wonderful show that came into my hands in an unexpected and magical way. We have already started with the second season and I am happy to meet my colleagues again and to start this 2023 on the right foot and with a lot of work ”, he says.

—What is your relationship with food? Do you like to cook?

—My relationship is wonderful, I can tell you that it is the most perfect. People who know me know that I love to eat all the time, but if we go more technical, I’m not a chef, I don’t have a relationship that says: ‘I cook’. I survive, but if something has left me top chef It is that love for cooking. Honestly, when I entered, I didn’t like cooking, it’s the first time I’ve said that, but once I finished the reality show I loved cooking, the world behind it. Through the kitchen you can show love to your loved ones.

“And you cook already?” Do you prepare any dishes?

—To cook you have to have great creativity and I am very basic, I cook like a novice, but I have good seasoning. I think that every time I improve myself more in the Acai chicken, it is delicious. It is one of my strengths.

—Has it been easy to open a place for you in other markets such as the United States?

—It has been a 20-year career, of which I feel proud. It is easy? I think nothing. The difficult thing has been to maintain myself, but I have been fortunate to represent characters in very successful projects thanks to which I have remained current, also on social networks and now in Top Chef I feel very happy.

—One of those projects was ‘Without breasts there is no paradise’, one of the most successful series in Latin America and where you were the protagonist, you were even in the prequel ‘Without tits there is paradise’. There is talk of a new season. You’re going to be there?

What I can say is that ‘Without breasts, there is no paradise’ It is a wonderful, fabulous project, with a loyal audience and it has been a phenomenon where it has been broadcast. The public is always asking for more from the characters and I congratulate them because I think their wish will come true. So let’s wait for the call and when it comes I’ll tell you.

—So, are you willing to become, once again, Catalina Santana…

—For me ‘Without breasts…’ was a blessing. There will always be a before and after for Carmen Villalobos thanks to the series. Catalina Santana is the character who has lived the most in this body, to whom I have dedicated the most time because I have done up to four seasons, she is the character to whom I have lent my feelings the most and who I loved until ‘The End of Paradise’ ended. . So good, if everything colludes and conspires so that it is so, then it will be.

—Now we see you as Alejandra in ‘Until money separates us’ (also in Café con aroma de mujer, both on Netflix). How do you get on with comedy?

—In fact, it’s tragicomedy because you laugh at the horrible things that happen to the characters. Mine falls into disgrace from chapter one and lives like that until the end of the series. I’m honest with you: I started watching myself through Netflix and I’m already in the fifth chapter, I’m a novelist, I love them and I love seeing what I’ve done and I’m enjoying it. I laugh too much and fell in love with all the roles. And Alejandra was a character that came into my life because she was looking for it, because she was asking for it and she has left me with the best memories.