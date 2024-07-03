Congresswoman Greene Asks Carlson to Ask Zelensky About US Citizens’ Money

US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene responded on social media X to the interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced by American host Tucker Carlson and suggested asking the politician a question about where the money allocated to Kyiv by US citizens went.

“Ask Zelensky where our money is. On behalf of the American people,” the congresswoman wrote. Greene also asked Carlson to tell Zelensky to quickly conclude a peace agreement with Russia.

Earlier, Carlson said that he had been trying to get the Ukrainian leader to agree to an interview for two years. According to him, the goal of the upcoming conversation is to convey to the Americans information about the conflict in Ukraine, which “completely changes their country’s position in the world.”