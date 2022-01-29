Magnus Carlsen has not triumphed in the traditional tournament (84th edition) Tata Steel of Wijk aan Zee (Netherlands) with the brilliance of other times nor with the breadth that he expected, after setting the goal of reaching 2,900 Elo points in the world list. But his victory today over the American Fabiano Caruana in the penultimate round takes him to 2,868.1 (up 3.1). What for any other member of the elite would be a great success, in his case it is normal, even if he finished undefeated. The champion will win the last round due to the non-appearance of the Russian Danil Dúbov, retired due to covid.

Beating the 4th in the world with the black pieces to consolidate the first prize in one of the toughest tournaments of the year is, without a doubt, something very difficult and worthwhile. Carlsen has also achieved it with great clarity, by sacrificing material in the medium term in exchange for the initiative. But the Norwegian will probably go home regretting that he did not play at that level, his usual level, throughout the tournament, in which he suffered ups and downs, a month after renewing his crown against Russian Ian Niepómniashi in the World Cup. Dubai.

More information

Hungarian Richard Rapport’s 25-year-old run of steady rise and presence in second place just half a point off the lead could have kept the excitement going until the end. But the Magyar today had no chance of beating Russian Andrei Yesipenko, with whom he finally drew. By that time, Carlsen was already emerging as the winner against Caruana.

Twelfth round: Shankland–Kariakin 1-0; Vidit 0 – Mamediarov 1; Caruana–Carlsen; Dúbov 0 (failure to appear due to covid)– Praggnanandhaa 1; Yesipenko – Rapport, draws; Giri–Grandelius, tables; Doubt – Van Foreest, boards.

Classification (after twelve rounds): 1st Carlsen 8.5; 2nd-3rd Rapport and Mamediarov 7.5; 4th Tour 7; 5th Yesipenko 6.5; 6th-9th Caruana, Van Foreest, Vidit and Kariakin 6; 10th-11th Duda and Shankland 5.5; 12th Praggnanandhaa 4.5; 13th Grandius 4; 14th Dubov 3.5

Last round (Sunday, 12.00): Van Forest–Shankland; Grandelius – Doubt; Rapport–Giri; Praggnanandhaa–Yesipenko; Carlsen 1 – Dúbov 0 (retired due to covid); Mamediárov – Caruana; Kariakin-Vidit.

