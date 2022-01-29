Lizbeth Rodriguez 27-year-old was severely criticized on social networks and all because her son slapped her which was due to a very popular trend among young people where they say that there is a probability of doing such an action, so a slap was part of the challenge which the girl lost.

In the video you can see Lizbeth Rodríguez with her son who won the challenge and then slapped her mother, which caused all kinds of reactions on social networks because not everyone found such disrespect, so they advised to the youtuber who does not play those games with the minor, because it could become a habit.

“I would be embarrassed and afraid to touch my mother”, “You have a beautiful child, but you should teach him that women are not even touched as a joke. And more the face is respected”, “That is very bad, do not do it Hitting the mother is not a game. Afterwards, I got used to it very badly. Chutaaa”, “I better not say anything about this publication, then they accuse me of being a sexist, racist, coup plotter”, the networks write.

Although some fans of Lizbeth Rodriguez They assure that it is only about content for their social networks, the debate became intense, because even so they consider that this type of game can become common, so they prefer that they make other types of videos.

Let us remember that the influencer has always been in controversy because she has been in various situations that have risked her image, she has even had problems with other youtubers such as the viral lawsuit she had with Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza in the past, where The young woman exposed an alleged infidelity on the part of the also singer.

These situations have also benefited his channel a bit, as more users have subscribed to his channel, although the network celebrity has had to come out and face it when he gets into trouble.

Currently, she is very happy being one of the most followed content creators on Instagram with just over eleven million followers and she hopes to continue growing.

