Transformers 7 was filmed in Peru and fans are eager for the movie’s premiere, especially in Tarapoto, the city where they filmed some scenes. From the main square of Tarapoto, Optimus Prime, protagonist of the film, sent a fraternal message to all Peruvians.

YOU CAN SEE: Incredible! Fans of “Transformers” create a replica of Optimus Prime in Cusco

What did Optimus Prime, star of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” say?

“I am Optimus Prime, leader of the ‘autobots’ and one more Peruvian. I thank you for making your country our home. Let’s celebrate our union by watching ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts‘” indicated the well-known character. The film’s production team chose Peru as the recording location for the film and even recorded in Machu Picchu and other areas of Cusco.

Also, the director and an actress of the film sent their greetings to the people of Tarapotino. “We want to thank Tarapoto for making their city our home,” said Steven Caple Jr., director of “Transformers 7.” The actress who plays the character of ‘Elena’, Dominique Fishback, invited the population to go see the film. “Let’s celebrate this friendship by watching ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ this June 7 only in theaters,” said the artist.

What is “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” about?

“Transformers”: Rise of the Beasts”will take audiences on an adventure back to the 1990s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the ongoing battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

“The Predacons in this movie are more reptilian in nature. We have seen them in other films in the Transformers saga, but here we will present a renewed side for the viewer, ”director Steven Caple Jr. detailed, previously.

Who stars in “Transformers 7”?

Anthony Ramos will be a part of Transformers 7. Photo: Composition LR

The movie “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” It stars Anthony Ramos. This actor is 31 years old and is a native of Brooklyn, New York, United States. The singer and performer achieved success on Broadway with “Hamilton”, a play in which he impersonated John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He has been part of film casts like “A star is born”, “Godzilla: king of the monsters”, “Trolls 2″ and more. For 2023 he has the premiere of “Rise of the beast”, “Distant” and “Iron Heart” scheduled.

#quotone #peruvianquot #Optimus #Prime #protagonist #quottransformers #7quot #send #fraternal #message #Peru