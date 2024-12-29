Today it is no secret to anyone that Carlota Corredera is not going through her best moment, since at the end of October she herself confirmed her separation from her husband, the camera operator Carlos de la Maza, with whom she had his first and only daughter. It has been a divorce that has been carried out privately and without major scandals, only they know the reasons for the decision and as the journalist explained Now cordiality reigns, because above all they are a family. About that and about her professional future, which she considers a very important piece for her recovery, we have been able to speak with her.

«I am getting better every day, let’s see it is a very complicated moment and a situation in which I have no experience, so it is difficult and I am trying to do the best I can, and the truth is that well, I I think every day I am a little stronger» explains calmly, without ambiguities and speaking clearly, because Carlota is a woman who always speaks clearly, and although she is not very given to talking about her private life, she did not want speculation about her separation and has preferred to be the one to talk about it. issue.

«For mourning there are no shortcuts, nor for sentimental ones, which are also a mourning. I am now in full mourning and I have to go through all the phases. And then go for the second part of the game, I’ve already turned fifty, so let’s go for the next fifty,” I joked with great optimism, and she has reasons to be happy and smile despite everything: “My absolute driving force is being with the girl, she is the one who gives me everything, my source of energy, my motivation.. Furthermore, I have a very good network, of people who love me and support me, and that network makes me do everything as well as possible, it supports me a lot.

But she not only needs others, she also needs herself, because she is very aware of how important it is to love herself, and it is something that she has been preaching for a long time, since the end of ‘Sálvame’, and even in her last stage in the Likewise, Carlota has not stopped defending empowered women, the importance of feminism and the power of loving oneself. That is why, now, he is putting each of those tools into practice: «I am taking care of myself a lot, dedicating a lot of time to myself, pouring myself into myself… “I’m trying to take good care of myself because I think it’s important, I’m going to the gym, having a trainer who comes to my house, doing treatments, anything that makes me feel good helps me get through this stage,” he explains.









Another of his great refuges is work. A few months ago it closed the last season of ‘Superlativas’the interview podcast that she herself produced after finishing on the aforementioned program, and she already has new plans in sight: «Superlativas is stopped because I am waiting for a project to come out that I would love to tell you about now, in which I am not alone , I am with another fellow journalist that I love, and it is quite advanced and as soon as possible it will be told. And then there are more things out there that I hope can be crystallized soon.

A project that you want not only because of what it entails, but also because working on it is something you need to advance in the healing process, to think about something else and not about the turbulent personal moment you are going through. And that is something that he recognizes with all the sincerity in the world: “At this moment, working is something that would help me a lot, so I hope everything turns out well, hopefully, because It would help me a lot to keep my mind busy, to be excited… because I think that for my self-esteem and for my mental health it would be great for me to work.

And even more so, taking into account that what she is preparing is something very enriching for her and for other women, “the new project is a project by women for women, because I believe that women my age, who are already fifty years old, are They are all big fans of podcasts, but I think there is a gap there for podcasts made by women of fifty for women of fifty. Well I think that We are in a very important moment, of many changes. Changes that are not talked about much, and I think that in the end when things are not talked about, silence makes them seem darker, like something even to hide, so I would very much like to do that podcast apart from other projects, “It’s a video podcast and I hope you can enjoy it soon.”