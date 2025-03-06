03/06/2025



Obesity is also a problem that affects dogs; Specifically to the British retrievers farmers who have now discovered that bearers of a gene that predisposes to suffering from obesity. But this gene, Dennd1bis also present in humans which, according to a study that is published in the magazine ‘Science‘Open a way for the treatment of this disease in humans.

There are multiple genes associated with canine obesity that are also associated with obesity in humans. Of all of them, it seems that the DEND1B gene is the one that has the greatest effect on obesity, both marble and human.

This gene, the study authors explain, it has been discovered that it directly affects a brain route responsible for regulating the energy balance in the body, called via leptin-melanocortine.

Although these genes are not obvious targets for the design of drugs to lose weight, because they control other key biological processes of the organism in which it should not be interfered, “the results highlight the importance of the fundamental brain tracks to control appetite and body weight,” he says Alyce McClellanof the Cambridge University and main co -author of the report.









This gene, says Natalie Wallis, first author of the study, makes dogs more interested in eating, the same that happens in people with high genetic risk of obesity.

Only a strict control of the diet and the exercise of dogs managed to prevent even those with high genetic risk becoming obese.

Strict diet

The same thing happens in humans. Those with high genetic risk of obesity will not necessarily become obese if they follow a strict diet and an exercise regime, but are more likely to gain weight.

As with the human obesityno gene determined whether dogs were prone to obesity; The net effect of multiple genetic variants determined whether dogs had a high or low risk.

«Studying the dogs showed us something very important: the owners of thin dogs are not superior. The same goes for thin people. If you have a high genetic risk of obesity, when you have a lot of food available you are prone to eating in excess and gaining weight unless you make a great effort to not do it, ”says Eleanor Raffan, who directed the study.

The current human obesity epidemic has its reflection in an epidemic of canine obesity. Between 40 and 60 % of domestic dogs are overweight or are obesewhich can cause a series of health problems.

The researchers used dogs as a model to study human obesity, since they share environmental influences and have genetic similarities within each race. They recruited pet owners, measured the body fat of the dogs, analyzed their DNA and found that the DEND1B genetic variant was associated with 8% more body fat. Then, they compared these findings with humans and confirmed the relevance of these genes in obesity.

«This work demonstrates how similar dogs are genetically to humans. Studying dogs allowed us to focus on this genus in particular, which has meant a great advance in understanding how our own brain controls our eating behavior and energy use, ”says Raffan.