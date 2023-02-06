So many children? The comedian Carlo Vílchez has become known for his talent for making people laugh and for the romances that he has supposedly had and have not been discovered. How many sons does he have? we tell you.

Exemplary father! the comedian Carlos Vilchez It is on all the front pages of the media thanks to the program that is about to premiere together with the tiktoker María Pía Copello. The format “send who sends” will be broadcast in the afternoon on América Televisión and, as it replaces “En boca de todos”, it is expected to win the affection of the public and, with them, obtain the same rating score as the disappeared television space.

The last controversy in which the interpreter of the ‘Charlotte‘ was his departure from “JB on ATV”, despite denying it on several occasions. On previous occasions she has starred in notes related to her sentimental experiences. Do you want to know how the life of the artist was, how many couples he had and how many children he has? Next, we will give you all the details.

How many couples did Carlos Vílchez have?

The comedian Carlos Vílchez is the only character in Peruvian entertainment who can afford to say that the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” have never been able to support him, despite the fact that it is known how much of a womanizer he has been, or At least that’s how he likes to be teased. However, the comedian learned very well, over time, to differentiate his personal life from his work on television. He recently spoke with the journalist Verónica Linares and told her that at the age of 17 he was already engaged, but she realized that it was not what he wanted to live and he separated from her.

The name of his first love is unknown to this day, since he is not a controversial character, but in 1996 he met Miss Elena Vin Mathios and left everything behind to start a relationship with her. In 1999, he formalized his romance by civilly marrying the woman who would accompany him for almost 20 years of relationship, but not everything ended as expected.

Why did Elena Vin Mathios denounce Carlos Vílchez?

The only time that comic actor Carlos Vílchez was accused of infidelity was when Elena Vin Mathios He publicly denounced that his partner was with the dancer Milagros Pedreschi in 2006 while he was still in a relationship with the mother of his son. The model denied this version, but years later she came out to confirm the rumor that she was around the show programs; however, that wasn’t the creepiest thing.

Mrs. Vin Mathios claimed to have lived through hell next to the comedian because he was an aggressor of women. She presented documentation of all the complaints that she made against the driver of “send who sends“, but it never happened for unknown reasons. To defend himself, the presenter went out to give an interview in 2014, in which he responded to his ex-partner and made it clear that the mistreatment on her part reached the point of not wanting them to see your mother.

How many children does Carlos Vílchez have?

From his first relationship, the driver Carlos Vílchez has his firstborn, named Karla Vilchez. In the Verónica Linares podcast, the comedian revealed: “Life was very hard. You want to go out, you want to enjoy, and I couldn’t because I had to work. I already had a partner, who was my daughter’s mother, and suddenly I had I had to separate because there came a time when I said ‘no, I have to fly’. I hadn’t flown, I had to fly for a while, I couldn’t stand it”. It is known about the young woman that she is 38 years old, but there is no more information about the images that the comedian shares on his social networks.

After her conceited came the man called Jeacarlo Vilchezwhom he procreated with his ex-wife Elena Vin Mathios. The young man studies Journalism and works in a sports program. From what he has shown, the artist is very affectionate with his ‘treasures’, as he calls them, and he is a proud dad.

Who is Carlos Vílchez’s current partner and how did their love story begin?

Carlos Vílchez is in a solid relationship with Melva Bravo, whom he met in 2011 when he worked on the program “El wasap de JB”. The comedian was part of the cast, while the young woman was a member of the production. However, it was not until January 2020, when the actor confirmed the romance with a tender photo of him on social networks.

“I am happy with my girlfriend. With Melva I changed for the better, I am planted and calm, as they say: ‘I have hung up my chimpunes’… Now I prefer to work and enjoy her traveling with her, with her family; In addition, we like to stay at home, ”she said in an interview with Trome.