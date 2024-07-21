Mexico City.– Carlos Salcedo lived his last moments as a Cruz Azul player. The defender reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract and leave La Máquina after a year of stay.

Although Salcedo trained during the week at the La Noria facilities while waiting to decide his future, he finally decided to break his relationship with the cement company.

The reasons for the termination were said to have arisen after the death of his sister, Paola Salcedo, on June 29 in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico.

This Saturday, before the match between Cruz Azul and Toluca, Carlos said goodbye to the Cruz Azul fans by walking across the grass of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium while the supporters applauded him.

The next destination in the career of the 30-year-old defender is still uncertain, but he is reportedly looking to emigrate to a team outside of Mexico.