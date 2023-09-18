Carlos Sainz shows will and cleverness at the Formula 1 race in Singapore. The Ferrari driver’s victory in the premier motorsport class is a pointer to his opponents – including in his own team.

SCarlos Sainz can’t do anything at this moment in parc fermé, the Spanish Formula 1 racing driver’s tongue is hanging so far out of his mouth immediately after the exertions of the tropical night race in Singapore that it would be suitable for a Rolling Stones concert poster.

It is probably due to the effort that this victory cost him. But the picture can also be interpreted differently: the Spaniard in the service of Ferrari sticks his tongue out at the competition. Not only Red Bull Racing, whose winning streak he was able to break, but also the internal doubters and, above all, his direct rival Charles Leclerc. The second row is loud.