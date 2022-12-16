By

It is the first of five episodes of an Audi podcast hosted by the journalist José Antonio Ponseti and which will review, from multiple perspectives, an infinite number of topics related to the world of the Dakar, whose 2023 edition starts on December 31, 2022 and will end on January 15, 2023. An episode will be published every week to bring every detail of this race closer to the public interested in it.

The first protagonists in the first chapter are neither more nor less than Carlos Sainz and his co-driver, Lucas Cruz, who will drive an electrified Audi with the intention of “to be the first to win the Dakar with such a sustainable car”, comments the Madrid pilot. In addition, he highlights that “experience is very important because in this Rally you learn more and more”.

They review anecdotes, tricks and sensations that this “a mixture of adventure and challenge for fifteen days that demands the most from you”This is how Sainz describes what the Dakar is for him. Now all that remains is for them to get on their Audi RS Q e-tron and give us all joy again in the toughest car race in the world.