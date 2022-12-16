Ashley Harkleroad with Christmas presents under the tree: the former tennis champion becomes an “Elf”

The presents under the tree? “If you’re a good boy, Santa Claus will bring them to you”. How many times as children have we heard this phrase. Today it could be remodeled with “If you’re good, he’ll bring them to you Ashley Harkleroad“. Yes, just the former American tennis player who arrived at the number 39 in the world rankings as best WTA ranking and perhaps whose talent could have taken her even higher. Then over time she also became very famous for the photo shootsthe shots, Onlyfans and also the videos on TikTok. Today he is a social star.



Ashley Harkleroad (Instagram ashleyharkleroad)



And in the past few hours Ashley Harkleroad she dressed as Christmas elf, with the tree and the gifts as a side dish. And as the saying goes, it could become… “If he’s a good boy, maybe the beautiful Ashley will bring the presents instead of Santa Claus”

