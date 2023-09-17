Sunday, September 17, 2023
Carlos Sainz, sensational victory at the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2023
in Sports
Carlos Sainz, sensational victory at the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz Jr.

He currently competes in the Formula 1 category for the Ferrari team.

Instagram @carlossainz55

He currently competes in the Formula 1 category for the Ferrari team.

The Spanish with a great weekend.

The Spanish driver of the Ferrari team Carlos Sainz was imposed this Sunday in the Sungapur Formula 1 Grand Prix, The British Lando Norris (McLaren) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) completed the podium.

After starting only in eleventh position on the starting grid, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), solid leader of the World Championship, he finished the race in fifth position and maintains a comfortable lead in the general standings, well ahead of the second in the standings, his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, eighth in Singapore.

