Carlos Sainz He said goodbye to Ferrari with a second place, a new podium that was insufficient for the Constructors’ World Championship to settle in the Maranello showcases. The winner of the race was Lando Norriswhich with its victory and the advantage that McLaren had of 21 points, achieved the title for those from Woking. It wasn’t even necessary for Piastri, whom he doubled with four laps remaining, to score points. The Australian was hampered by contact with Verstappen in the first corner after the start when starting from the front row. That’s where his career was ruined. Charles Leclerc, who started 19th, starred in the great comeback and completed the box. Fernando Alonso He managed to finish ninth, improving with his hands an Aston Martin inferior to what the Asturian deserves. hamiltonwho also said goodbye to Mercedes before taking Sainz’s place, closed the race in fourth position after starting 16th on the grid and passing Russell on the outside on the last lap.

Everything was looking forward to McLaren, with Norris and Piastri occupying the front line, to win the Constructors’ World Championship. 21 points separated them from Ferrari although, unfortunately for the Italians, Charles Leclerc He started 21st after failing to pass Q2 and being penalized ten places for changing the battery (only two are allowed in the entire season and the Monegasque was forced to mount the third after the first free practice). It didn’t even seem like he could fight Norris for second place in the Drivers’ World Championship. Ferrari’s image remained in the hands of Carlos Sainzwho started third and wanted to say goodbye with a victory before changing the red for the Williams colors. Fernando Alonsobeyond the possibilities of his Aston Martin, started eighth.

They all had medium tires except Lewis Hamiltonwho after failing to pass Q1 and starting 16th, opted for hard tires to extend his stop and try to gain positions in the race, on a circuit where it is very difficult to overtake. Bumpy start, very aggressive, especially on the part of Verstappentrying to overtake Piastri. The McLaren driver did not give in and they collided in the first corner, spun and were overtaken by the entire peloton. Race direction penalized the Dutchman with 10 seconds, which caused him to get angry on the radio: «Can we ask for a twenty-second one? Stupid idiots!

The Australian resumed the race in 19th position, while Leclerc He had recovered eleven positions in two laps and was running eighth. The Constructors’ World Cup turned around at the first moments of change. The car of Czech Perez He stopped after an incident with Bottas and the safety car came out. In the third round the Mexican’s contest ended in Yes Marina and who knows if in Red Bull.









Leclerc went into comeback mode and overtook Magnussen to place seventh. With 49 laps remaining, McLaren would add 25 points (Norris led the race) and Ferrari 24 (Sainz was second and Leclerc seventh), which would award the World Championship to those from Woking. The Monegasque overtook shortly after Fernando Alonsowho did not put up excessive resistance, aware that it was not his war. And on lap 13 he had also passed Verstappen and Hulkenberg. He was already fifth and Piastri was out of the points.

At the midday of the race all the drivers had made their stop, except Hamilton and Verstappen. Sainz was riding two seconds behind Norris and Piastriwho had to serve a ten-second penalty, was tenth. On lap 35, with 23 left and with everyone having gone through the pits, the race was led by Norris followed by Sainz, two seconds awayand Leclerc. Piastri was 15th. McLaren had 25 points and Ferrari 33. The Championship for those from Woking depended on Norris finishing first.

In the last third of the race, all the cars were positioned in their rightful place. Intractable Norrishe was leading, followed by the two Ferraris (Sainz and Leclerc) and the two Mercedes (Russell and Hamilton), and Verstappen sixth. But with five laps remaining Maranello was shaken by the radio message from Carlos Sainzwhich warned that he had a puncture. The Spaniard decided to continue on track after the response from Ferrari that the pressures were good. Furthermore, the Madrid native had room to maintain second place if he decided to pit. In the end, there were no changes, except for Hamilton overtaking Russell. Alonso, ninth.