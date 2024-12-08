The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has adopted a Safe Sport Code in the fight against violence and abuse in organized sport. At the general meeting in Saarbrücken, the delegates voted for the draft, which had previously received criticism. Athletes Germany had complained that the code lacked provisions to hold legal entities accountable.

The Safe Sport Code is “a milestone,” said DOSB President Thomas Weikert. It is intended to give sports organizations the opportunity “to act even more effectively in the fight against interpersonal violence in sports in the future”. The Safe Sport Code was developed with the help of teachers at the German Sport University in Cologne. The DOSB received support from Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Saturday in Saarbrücken.