Mexico.- Perhaps the singers Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez prefer to keep their love relationship away from social networkshowever, lately they have been seen as most affectionate before their followers, just as they did when celebrating her 38th birthday, at which time he took the opportunity to melt with love through a message.

It was through his Instagram profile where Carlos shared a photograph of Cynthia in which he dedicates the most tender words to her and made everyone die of love for the couple, making it clear that their love is so great that they do not need to show it everywhere.

Carlos Rivera showed his affection for his girlfriend in a photograph in which he is seen looking most beautiful and added: “Your laughter illuminates Madrid… And my life. Happy birthday, my love”, unleashing all kinds of reactions about it .

Carlos Rivera and the message with which he melts with love for Cynthia Rodríguez

Cynthia Rodríguez did not miss the opportunity to thank her boyfriend for the detail and responded with “I love you” and some hearts. Later, the Mexican singer and host shared some photos of her celebration, although it was not possible to see who the guests were.

The artist was surrounded by love from her followers, friends and work colleagues, who sent all kinds of positive messages for her birthday and celebrated her life for another year, sending her their best wishes.

It should be remembered that, within the framework of Carlos’s birthday, everything seems to indicate that Cynthia was the great absentee, since they were not seen together at any time, however, it is believed that it was due to differences in schedule, work, even, place, that the couple did not spend it together.

Read more: Meet Grecia de la Paz, the Mexican actress who participated in Doctor Strange 2