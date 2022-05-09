Today was held an ASUS event called “The Pinnacle of Performance” during which the company presented several new notebook PCs of the Zenbook family, suitable for the most varied needs.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED: the pinnacle of power

During the event the first product presented is the most powerful of the family, theASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, a notebook designed for those who do not want to compromise and want to achieve maximum performance. This notebook is in fact equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, with 14 cores and 20 threads, flanked by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. We then find a PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 2 TB and a RAM memory that reaches up to 32 GB.

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is very powerful but there is also a lot of attention to the design, at its thinnest point it is only 16.9 mm thick and is made with a super strong but also light aluminum alloy. The company also thought about the cooling issue, such a powerful notebook certainly needs an excellent dissipation system and ASUS has implemented theActive Aerodynamic System Ultra to avoid overheating and loss of performance; the keyboard rises allowing at the same time a more comfortable typing and a greater influx of air that manages to cool the computer more efficiently and quickly.

With a dual-fan system, users won’t have to worry about heat and the whole thing is also quite quiet, with noise remaining below the 40 dB mark.

The screen used is a 16 inch 4K OLED NanoEdge Touchscreen which also has ASUS 2.0 pen support with 4096 pressure levels, to give free rein to your creativity. With an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90% you will have an excellent user experience, not to mention the support for Dolby Vision and various certifications, such as TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light. and Flicker Free and VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification.

Then there are the much loved RGB LEDs that backlight the keys of the keyboard, in addition there is also the illuminated logo on the top panel. TheASUS Dial, a controller on the left of the trackpad that allows you to make controls quickly and easily, using a sort of circular slider for adjusting settings, particularly useful in apps for creatives. The trackpad is also equipped with a virtual numeric keypad, useful for those who need this tool for work and productivity.

On the audio side we find a system of speaker Harman / kardon with support for Dolby Atmos technology, there is also an array of 4 microphones to make the voice in call clear and free of disturbances. Also present is a Thunderbolt 4 socket, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, as well as a 3.5 mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1 port and an Express 7.0 SD card reader with reading speeds up to 985 MB / s.

The battery is 96Wh and can guarantee up to 9 hours of autonomy as stated by ASUS.

The ASUS DUO returns, with many improvements

The second product presented is theASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, particularly popular series of the brand that has a double screen, in fact, in addition to the classic display there is a second rectangular one that extends above the keyboard and allows you to unlock many possibilities. In this case the screen is always an OLED, but with 2.8 K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate and support for the ASUS Pen 2.0.

Also on this model we find the Intel Core i9-12900H processor, flanked in this case to an NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti graphics card. The weight of the computer is equal to 1.7 kg with a thickness of 17.9 mm.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED can have up to 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, then we find the WiFi 6E, the Dolby Vision Atmos certification, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 76 Wh battery.

They were then presented theASUS Zenbook Pro 17 and the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED. The first is perfect for those who want a larger screen, in fact it has a 17.3-inch display with 2.5 K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz. This model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 6900 HZ CPU, flanked by a NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU and also in this case you have a RAM that reaches up to 32 GB and a storage memory based on PCIe 4.0 SSD that reaches up to 2 TB. In this case the Thunderboilt port is obviously missing, but there are two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two Type-C 4.0, HDMI 2.0 port and SD card reader.

Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED, as you can guess from the name, stands out from other devices for being a convertible, is equipped with Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and uses the integrated graphics card. We then find 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. The battery is 96 Wh and allows for excellent autonomy, also given the less energy-intensive processor compared to the i9 mounted on the 16X for example.

To conclude the event were instead the Zenbook S 13 OLED and the Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED. The first has a 13-inch display and relies on the MAD Ryzen 6600U or 6800U processor depending on the version, taking advantage of the integrated graphics, and is equipped with 8 or 16 GB of RAM. Here, too, there is an OLED screen, with 2.8K resolution and Dolby Vision technology.

Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED is instead another convertible with a light weight of 1.1 kg and with a 13.3-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution compatible with the ASUS Pen 2.0. In this case we find an Intel i7 processor and 8 GB of RAM, there is also a Thunderbolt 4 port and the battery is 67 Wh.