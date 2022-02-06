at the end of the Africa Cup, to Egypt The formula he used throughout the tournament did not work for him: penalties.

After winning this way against the Ivory Coast, in the round of 16, and Cameroon, in the semi-finals, the team from Carlos Queiroz he bet that Senegal would do the wear and tear to reach their favorite moment. However, this time the move did not work out.

In the ninety minutes, the game was 0-0. And, after 30 minutes of extension, in which neither of the two teams risked more, the Senegalese goalkeeper Edward Mendy, of Chelsea, was the figure when stopping the fourth penalty. Thus he gave victory to his team.

In Egypt, Mohammed Salah, the star footballer, was left unpaid because he was ready for the fifth pitch and, given the circumstances, his time never came. Carlos Queiroz, runner-up from Africa.

Queiroz’s careerits beginnings

Queiroz’s first steps as coach were in the Portugal youth teams, who reached the top twice in a row with the titles in the U-20 World Cups in 1989 (Joao Pinto generation) and 1991 (Luis Figo/Rui Costa generation).

He then took the reins of the absolute team, but failed to lead him to the final phase of the World Cup in the United States.

After passing through Sporting Lisbon, he began his journey around the world with the New York MetroStars and then succeeded Arsène Wenger in Nagoya (Japan), where he reached the final of the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup.

From teams to clubs

He then went on to take the reins of the national team United Arab Emirates (1998-1999) and then from South Africa (2000-2002). With the ‘Bafana Bafana’ in 2002 he played his first African Cup.

He qualified the South African team for the World Cup, but the elimination in the CAN quarterfinals against Mali (2-0) cost him his place and he did not finally lead the team in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

As assistant to alex ferguson At Manchester United (2002-2008) he lived some very important years for the club, between which he had a brief parenthesis to be Real Madrid’s main coach (2003-2004), without convincing.

“I was looking for an assistant. I asked Luis Figo and two other players who had worked with Carlos what they thought. They told me about a fantastic guy and I made him come to Manchester. It was one of my best decisions!” Ferguson explained.

In 2008, Queiroz saw Manchester United crowned the Champions League European with Cristiano Ronaldo.

His passage through Colombia and the return to Africa

The Portuguese is the helmsman of Egypt.

Since then his path has been marked by national team football. First with that of his country, in which he had CR7 under his command in the 2010 World Cup, where Portugal was eliminated in the round of 16 by the future champion, Spain.

In the following two World Cups, Queiroz was in charge of Iran, where he spent eight years and managed the national team in 99 games (60 games), leaving an important mark in that country.

He then began a long journey to South America to take the reins of the Colombian team (2019-2020), with which he was in the 2019 Copa América, falling there in the quarterfinals against Chile.

His next stage is the current one, that of Egypt, where he landed in 2021.

Queiroz told the French newspaper Le Monde that he lived “the most beautiful years” of his life in his native Mozambique.

“I always consider myself a Euro-African, torn between two identities,” he explained.

Now, without further ado, Queiroz is champion of Africa.

with AFP