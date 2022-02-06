The new and brand new 10 of Tigres put on the shirt understanding the responsibility of what it means to have that number on your back. And so, against Mazatlán, in the first game that he started, he gave an assist and scored two goals that gave victory to a Tigres that begins a new stage.
The player from San Diego California searched everywhere, with her movements with and without the ball, to be able to give an advantage to her team that had conceded two goals and was tied against the local team. She demonstrated the reason for her nickname “Big Fish” and thus debuted with a shirt that has a tattoo of the skin of a Tiger that never lowers its arms.
And to leave her teammates and fans calm, she returned to find port, understanding that to reach her goal of best scorer in the tournament and best player in the Liga MX Femenil, she has to respond with goals again and again, especially when the most need the team.
The following week they will face Puebla who, despite being in the lower part of the table, will seek to put up a fight just as they did against some Xolos Femenil who drew the felines. But no matter the circumstance and the rival, Mia Fishel must always shine.
#premiere #Mia #Fishel #coming #Tigres
Leave a Reply