Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Carlos Queiroz does not stop and already has a new team: another selection

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Carlos Queiroz

The Colombian coach was in charge of Iran in the last World Cup.

the portuguese Carlos Queirozformer Real Madrid coach, was presented this Monday as the new Qatar coach, replacing the Spanish Félix Sánchez, who led the Qatari team for the last five years.

See also  Spain vs. Costa Rica: LIVE, World Cup in Qatar 2022

New selection for Queiroz

Queiroz, who announced on January 31 his departure from the Iranian team with which he participated in the Qatar World Cupwill direct the Qatari team until 2026, as announced by the Qatar Football Association.

Carlos Queiroz had already led Iran in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

The Qatar team will be the seventh national team that the 69-year-old Portuguese coach will lead, after going through the benches of Portugal, in two stages, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Iran, in two stages, Colombia and Egypt.

Queiroz’s first tournament, which will aim to lead Qatar to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico, leading the Qatari team will be the CONCACAF Gold Cup to be held next June in the United States.

Queiroz is remembered in Colombia for his time at the helm of the National Team, which he left prematurely during the World Cup qualifier in Qatar, to which Colombia ultimately did not qualify.

See also  Klinsmann and Queiroz crisis...a "remarkable development" is about to happen

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Carlos #Queiroz #stop #team #selection

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis for Netflix series

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result