Carlos Queiroz does not stop and already has a new team: another selection

the portuguese Carlos Queirozformer Real Madrid coach, was presented this Monday as the new Qatar coach, replacing the Spanish Félix Sánchez, who led the Qatari team for the last five years.

New selection for Queiroz

Queiroz, who announced on January 31 his departure from the Iranian team with which he participated in the Qatar World Cupwill direct the Qatari team until 2026, as announced by the Qatar Football Association.

Carlos Queiroz had already led Iran in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

The Qatar team will be the seventh national team that the 69-year-old Portuguese coach will lead, after going through the benches of Portugal, in two stages, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Iran, in two stages, Colombia and Egypt.

Queiroz’s first tournament, which will aim to lead Qatar to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico, leading the Qatari team will be the CONCACAF Gold Cup to be held next June in the United States.

Queiroz is remembered in Colombia for his time at the helm of the National Team, which he left prematurely during the World Cup qualifier in Qatar, to which Colombia ultimately did not qualify.

EFE

