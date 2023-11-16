Radio as a lighthouse in the 21st century, as the element that keeps society informed and firm, as the main generator of content and as a source of talent. With this idea, the day was held in Madrid this Thursday, on the occasion of the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union. Radio, a great cultural and creative industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Sports. The executive president of Prisa Media, the publishing group of EL PAÍS, Carlos Núñez, has highlighted the radio as “the great space for dialogue where all voices are heard and where all voices listen to each other. Where the facts are presented naked, they are analyzed from different points of view and disparate opinions are contrasted.” The conference not only addressed the technical dimension of radio, but also its commitment as a means of communication and social function. It provides universal and free access to information, entertainment, sports, culture and music, being a social integrative medium and a daily companion for millions of people. In addition, its contribution to democratic sustainability was highlighted.

Radio has a high degree of penetration in our society, a reality that has been reflected in the data offered by the executive president of Prisa Media:

1. 31 million Spaniards listen to the radio every month: this is 3 out of every 4 people, that is, a reach of 76%.

2. While music radio exceeds 20 million listeners year after year, general radio has reached its best audience record in two decades this year: 18.5 million monthly listeners.

3. Digital radio consumption has doubled in four years. And even more so if we consider audio-on-demand products (podcasts)

To this we must add its effectiveness as an advertising medium and its ability to accompany us “at home, on public transport and at work. In the car and when we do sports. “It informs us, it entertains us, it listens to us.” Nuñez has placed special emphasis on the radio industry as a generator of cultural content, something that, he assures, has always been: “Think, if not, of the contribution that Cadena SER has made to the audiovisual creativity market with its commitment to voices like those of Andreu Buenafuente, David Broncano or Manuel Burque, to give just a few contemporary examples. Or the “social network” of aspiring writers that has been woven around the short story contest of Window. Or the determining role that music radio has had, with Los40 as the undisputed leader, in the formation of a solid record market in Spain. Or the dozens of radio programs that become podcastsand the podcasts that end up filling theaters throughout Spain.”

The speech of the executive president of Prisa Media has followed the evolution of the medium, an ecosystem always attentive to the great changes in society and, also, to the revolutions in the medium and language. “The audio, whether in linear broadcast or in streaming Through different digital distribution channels or on-demand consumption, it has determinedly faced the change in consumption habits of sound content. As demonstrated by the experience of Prisa Audio, which leads the audio market streaming in Spanish and is the second largest producer in the world, radio has evolved and is knowing how to take advantage of the new digital environment to become a great engine of innovation in the information and entertainment industry.”

The event highlighted the fundamental role of radio as a great cultural and creative industry, recognized by multilateral and international organizations such as the UN, UNESCO, WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization), the European Union and the Ministry of Culture and Sports itself. . Likewise, it had the participation of prominent personalities from WIPO, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, representatives of the European Parliament, academics, jurists and prominent members of the Spanish broadcasting and media sector.

