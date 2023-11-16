ATLUS And Vanillaware they share new details and many new images online for UNICORN OVERLORD, the new tactical RPG coming next year. Today we are introduced to new characters, new details about the game world and the system.

UNICORN OVERLORD it will be available next time March 8, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

UNICORN OVERLORD – Characters

Travis

“A polite way of saying I’m a spy. Retrieving information is my specialty.”

He is a spy who works for the Cornia Liberation Army. She has been doing this clandestine work for years, but when the Liberation Army is created, she joins the fighting troops under Alain’s command.

Yahna

“It is one of the most valuable techniques that my teacher taught me. And it’s not for the faint of heart, let’s be clear.”

Clive

“Together, we will defeat Zenoira’s dark ambitions!”

A member of the knights of the old kingdom of Cornia. Having become a knight at the beginning of his military career, he has been prized for his intelligence and courage since he was a squire. Clive used his talent to lay the foundation for the Liberation Army as Josef’s right-hand man.

Chloe

“I will give my all to serve you, Your Highness.”

She is the daughter of a friend of Josef’s. When she joined the Liberation Army, she became Josef’s apprentice and concentrated on the art of war and academic studies. Although she has a formal attitude towards Alain as her prince, she also considers herself one of his closest friends.

Hodrick

“I do not understand why you have summoned me here, my prince, but I will always be at your command.”

Hodrick was once a knight of Cornia. With Queen Ilenia’s full trust, he served as her personal guard. During the rebellion, he fought alongside Ilenia, but was ultimately defeated and taken prisoner by Valmore.

Melisandre

“There are few men as good as me.”

Head of House Meillet, a distinct clan of Cornia. After losing her parents and older brother to illness at an early age, she was raised and trained by her aunt and uncle as heir to the Meillet family.

New environments

Continent of Fevrith — The story takes place on the continent of Fevrith, once composed of five nations: Cornia, Drakenhold, Elheim, Bastorias and Albion. However, the revived Zenoiran Empire led by Galerius now dominates the entire continent.

— The story takes place on the continent of Fevrith, once composed of five nations: Cornia, Drakenhold, Elheim, Bastorias and Albion. However, the revived Zenoiran Empire led by Galerius now dominates the entire continent. Empire of Zenoira — A great empire that, according to historians, once ruled almost the entire world, with highly advanced technology and civilization. Legend has it that, at the height of its prosperity, a mysterious calamity destroyed the entire empire in a single day.

— A great empire that, according to historians, once ruled almost the entire world, with highly advanced technology and civilization. Legend has it that, at the height of its prosperity, a mysterious calamity destroyed the entire empire in a single day. Kingdom of Cornia — Located in the center of the continent, the kingdom of Cornia boasts lush fields, a powerful military force, and the largest land area of ​​all five kingdoms. The lords of the kingdom are very loyal to the royal family, and Queen Ilenia’s name is something sacred to them.

— Located in the center of the continent, the kingdom of Cornia boasts lush fields, a powerful military force, and the largest land area of ​​all five kingdoms. The lords of the kingdom are very loyal to the royal family, and Queen Ilenia’s name is something sacred to them. Drakenhold — A land of mountains and deserts in the southeastern part of the continent, the kingdom possesses abundant mineral resources and boasts a powerful military force led by dragon knights. It has been in dispute with Cornia for a long time over its borders.

— A land of mountains and deserts in the southeastern part of the continent, the kingdom possesses abundant mineral resources and boasts a powerful military force led by dragon knights. It has been in dispute with Cornia for a long time over its borders. Elheim — A land of elves, both light and dark, surrounded by verdant forests in the southwest of the continent. It has a unique system of government, led by a divine seer known as Turenós. The Winding Woods protects this land from outsiders.

— A land of elves, both light and dark, surrounded by verdant forests in the southwest of the continent. It has a unique system of government, led by a divine seer known as Turenós. The Winding Woods protects this land from outsiders. Bastorias — A nation that extends across a vast, cold region to the north, populated by several types of beast beings, known as “ferids,” who possess fearsome military capability. Currently, the nation is not led by a king but rather by a council made up of clan leaders.

— A nation that extends across a vast, cold region to the north, populated by several types of beast beings, known as “ferids,” who possess fearsome military capability. Currently, the nation is not led by a king but rather by a council made up of clan leaders. Albion — A religious state located on a large island in the western part of the continent, has a strong national and military power based on faith, under the pontificate of the Palevian Church. Many inhabitants are part of a population of angel-like beings, with wings on their backs.

Game systems

World — Explore the vast world at your leisure, participate in quests and events. Fight enemies, liberate and rebuild captured settlements, and prepare your forces to advance further.

— Explore the vast world at your leisure, participate in quests and events. Fight enemies, liberate and rebuild captured settlements, and prepare your forces to advance further. Missions — Various events occur as you explore the game world. Embark on missions, complete battle levels, and collect rewards. All types of events are identified as missions.

— Various events occur as you explore the game world. Embark on missions, complete battle levels, and collect rewards. All types of events are identified as missions. Free the townspeople — As you defeat Imperial forces and liberate towns and forts, you will gain access to weapons and equipment shops. Enemies roaming the region will disappear, making exploration of the area easier.

— As you defeat Imperial forces and liberate towns and forts, you will gain access to weapons and equipment shops. Enemies roaming the region will disappear, making exploration of the area easier. Rebuilding the towns — Devastated towns of Imperial forces can be rebuilt by “delivering” materials, adding structures and functions that can be used. As larger towns and walled cities are rebuilt, “inns” may be added, where meals will be served.

— Devastated towns of Imperial forces can be rebuilt by “delivering” materials, adding structures and functions that can be used. As larger towns and walled cities are rebuilt, “inns” may be added, where meals will be served. To collect — Items are scattered throughout the world, encouraging exploration. Many of these items can be delivered to townspeople to help rebuild, so be proactive in collecting them. These items will also reset after a certain number of completed battles.

— Items are scattered throughout the world, encouraging exploration. Many of these items can be delivered to townspeople to help rebuild, so be proactive in collecting them. These items will also reset after a certain number of completed battles. Presiding — You can leave your comrades in the rebuilt towns. When a character garrisons a town, you will receive rewards every time you complete a level. The soldiers in the garrison will also collect nearby items from the world for you.

— You can leave your comrades in the rebuilt towns. When a character garrisons a town, you will receive rewards every time you complete a level. The soldiers in the garrison will also collect nearby items from the world for you. Strong — Inside the forts you can engage in simulated battles in which you will have your units fight each other. You can also expand the size of units to increase the number of character slots available in a unit.

Maximum increases the size of ten units with up to five members each.

— Inside the forts you can engage in simulated battles in which you will have your units fight each other. You can also expand the size of units to increase the number of character slots available in a unit. Maximum increases the size of ten units with up to five members each. Medals and Fame — To use a fort you must prove your worth by earning Medals, and to unlock a fort’s features you will need an appropriate Fame rank. Medals can be earned when you complete levels and deliver goods, while Fame is earned through completing missions and rebuilding towns. Increase your Fame to hire mercenaries that you can modify to your liking.

— To use a fort you must prove your worth by earning Medals, and to unlock a fort’s features you will need an appropriate Fame rank. Medals can be earned when you complete levels and deliver goods, while Fame is earned through completing missions and rebuilding towns. Increase your Fame to hire mercenaries that you can modify to your liking. Encounter battles — Find wandering enemies in the world to trigger an encounter. Defeat enemies in battle to earn experience and medals. Losing an encounter, however, will send you back to Liberation territory.

— Find wandering enemies in the world to trigger an encounter. Defeat enemies in battle to earn experience and medals. Losing an encounter, however, will send you back to Liberation territory. Cave — Spend gold to play mini games in the quarries. Extract as many materials and minerals as you can within the time limit, you might even find an old treasure map.

Source: ATLUS via PLAION