“One day, doing a show, I told an episode with my daughter. I realized that many parents are going through the same thing. So, together with my team, I began to design a show that can support us and accompany us as parents, full of useful information to understand our children and laugh as always,” recalls Carlos Galdós about the origin of Auxilio, I have a teenage son , a family show that, due to its reception in Lima (Saturdays in double hours in Barranco Station), a national tour begins this October 8.

“What I do for two hours is to explain to parents that biological process called adolescence, where many things happen that we parents mistakenly associate with rebellion, when what is happening are changes at the brain level that make the kids distance themselves from us. “The side of their brain that communicates with us turns off, it’s crazy,” he tells La República.

“When the adolescence of Valentina (her first-born), I was quite impressed and I took advice to accompany her. And regarding the Show“, I have talked with neurologists, psychologists, therapists and I have read neuroscience books and I have put together this show based on my daughter’s adolescence and what is happening with our teenage children.”

Galdós, whose shows are characterized by being for adults, points out that Auxilio, I have a teenage son, has become a family show. “It’s funny, 8-year-old children go and, on the other hand, the older kids go reluctantly because they think that Galdós will beat them to a pulp and in reality it is the other way around. Who I mess with is the parents, I beat them to a pulp (laughs). And, furthermore, it is a meeting point where parents and children are on the same level.”

-The stage you touch on is broad and controversial at the same time.

-Yes, and in each performance I leave grateful because in these dynamics, where you tell things, there is something healing. I have been quite passionate about this topic because it connects with my wound, which is a wound of abandonment. So I’m in power mode dad, regarding the father that I don’t have. That’s why the topic moves me so much, I even speak something and it’s almost testimonial. Every week I research more and so much information, I have to on Thursdays on my channel Youtube I do a live show at 8 pm on the topic. It’s a healing show.

-And how does your daughter take that she was your inspiration for the show?

-I told him that I would do a show that was anchored in his adolescence: “Look, I am going to tell how I have lived your adolescence or how I’m living it. Can you give me permission?” She saw a rehearsal, she told me: “Everything is fine.” Sometimes she goes and dies laughing.

-You agree with some voices that point out that they were the great victims of the pandemic.

-In fact, I do not delve into the pandemic. I touch on points like the closed door, first love, he doesn’t listen to me, he responds to me with sounds, the feeling that he hates us, among others. In reality, they are building their own monster and, in any case, due to misinformation, everyone has a hard time. If you want to see me outside of Lima, I will be this month in Trujillo (8), Piura (15), Chiclayo (22), Arequipa (29) and Cusco (November 5).