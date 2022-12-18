Carlos del Amor, portrayed in profile as Domenico Ghirlandaio did with Giovanna degli Albizzi Tornabuoni as a posthumous tribute after she died giving birth to her second child. / jeosm

The journalist Carlos del Amor (Murcia, 1974) will be next Friday, December 23, at 8:00 p.m., in the Aula de Cultura de LA VERDAD, in collaboration with the Cajamurcia Foundation, to present his latest and long-awaited book, ‘Retratarte. When each look is a story’ (Espasa). A Christmas gathering in Murcia, at home, with friends, p