The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Yakovlevka in the DPR, a cleansing from the Armed Forces is underway

The Russian military managed to take control of the village of Yakovlevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, now the troops are cleaning up the village from the Ukrainian servicemen who remained there.

In addition, as the general noted, the Russian army managed to repel the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​Podgorny, Kleschievka and Kurdyumovka.

“The enemy suffered losses and was driven back to their original positions. More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed,” Konashenkov said.

Earlier it became known that on Sunday, December 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 40 rockets from the BM-21 Grad in Donetsk within 10 minutes. Rockets fell on the Petrovsky district, located on the western outskirts of the city.