Elizabeth Acevedo and her boyfriend, Rodney Rodriguez, were swept up in Halloween fever. The couple chose to wear elaborate clothes that they wore at a Halloween event. Regarding the crazy outfits they wore, like other characters from the local show business, Carlos Cacho visited the set of “America Today” to judge the outfits.

The stylist not only criticized Melissa Paredes and Christian Domínguez, but also passed judgment on the couple’s costume that Isabel Acevedo used with Rodney Rodriguez to attend a celebration.

Carlos Cacho confuses Isabel Acevedo’s boyfriend with ‘Chibolín’

Seeing that the dancer and her boyfriend dressed up as an Egyptian queen and pharaoh, Carlos Cacho questioned that the “Chabelita” used a headband that he considered inappropriate to personify the monarch. But that was not all. The fashion expert was confused to think that Rodríguez was actually Andrés Hurtado.

“But what does he do with Andrés Hurtado? Isn’t it Andrés? It’s Andrew. I was struck by seeing ‘Chabelita’ with Andrés”, referred to the guest of “America today”, which generated laughter among those present on the set. In addition, he specified that Rodney has the appearance that the figure of Panamericana TV had when he danced in “La gran revue”.

Does Isabel Acevedo return to “The Great Show”?

The ‘Chabelita’ would be about to step on the stage of “The Great Show” again, the same one in which she was crowned champion months ago.

The dance reality show announced that it would have two new entries and there was much speculation about the possibility that these new tails are Isabel Acevedo and Anthony Aranda. What will happen?

What did Isabel say to Rondón when she called her boyfriend “ugly”?

Isabel Acevedo visited the set of “In everyone’s mouth” and, during his time on the program, Ricardo Rondón questioned the physical attractiveness of his partner Rodney Rodríguez. That caused the dancer to get upset and to compare the presenter with the actor Brad Pitt.

“I’m not going to put up with this, it’s disrespectful, it seems bad to me that you still tell me that live (…) My God, you’re a huachafo, Rondón,” said the former “El gran show” participant.