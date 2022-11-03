Today the NFT issues have calmed down a bit, this is due to the verification that this business may not turn out to be entirely favorable, even companies like Square Enix they are no longer interested in investing. However, other large entities such as microsoft they might be a bit curious and this has led them to make a slight investment.

The company wemade has announced that in a new round of investment it received around 46 million dollars from various companies, including the parent company of Xbox. Still, it is unclear how much of this $46 million can be attributed to microsoftstating that it had succeeded in attracting new capital from a foreign strategic investor on favorable terms.

wemade was founded in 2000 and develop games for pc and mobile devices. The most notable franchise of his is Legend of Mir, a series of MMORPGs for PC and mobile devices. It recently launched its own blockchain mainnet called Wemix 3.0, which is described as a “platform-based, service-oriented mega-ecosystem.”

A mainnet is a fully developed and deployed blockchain network on which cryptocurrency transactions can be transmitted, verified, and recorded.

It also has its own NFT auction site and plans to introduce its own economic platform that supports NFTs and DAOs. With this investment, the declarations of microsoft regarding not wanting to enter this business could be annulled. So even his own phil spencer commented at the time that he does not like to incorporate pay-to-win technology.

For now, no more has been mentioned on the subject.

Via: VGC