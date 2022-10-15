There is little more than a month to go until the World Cup begins and in Argentina there is an extreme alert due to the physical condition of the players. In the last week Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala were injured, Lionel Messi has been dragging muscle problems and there are more players with problems.
Lionel Scaloni’s objective is to be able to arrive in Qatar with a full squad and it’s time to light the candles so that possible casualties do not appear. In the last hours, it went viral a phrase by Carlos Salvador Bilardo, in which he spoke about the injuries in the previous World Cups.
“As long as they are injured or torn up to a month away, everything is fine, they are all good. It’s great because you have the last month and you kill them, physically you kill those who play for Real Madrid, Inter, Milan… if they catch you in the extension of a World Cup, then you can’t”, he begins by saying in the audio the coach who was world champion with the Albiceleste in 1986.
“On the other hand, resting, doing physical exercises, eating and recovering, they all tear. Unless they have to be operated on. After they all tear up until a month is missing. You physically kill everyone and especially if there is an extension“He added and served to calm more than one.
related links
More news from Argentina
More World Cup news
More Messi news
More news from Di Maria
More news from Dybala
#Carlos #Bilardos #theory #tears #World #Cup #previews
Leave a Reply