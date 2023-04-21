Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- As part of their preschool’s Children’s Day celebration, the cute little Carlos Abel Cordón and Haney Larisa Navarro will be crowned kings of the Ricardo Flores Magón kindergarten, on Monday, April 24, at 09:30 a.m.

little dreamers

The future kings are students very prominent in your institution, charming, very helpful and with a good heart. Like all children his age, they really like to play with their friends, watch his favorite cartoons, use his tablet, and of course, go out to the park. The fact that in a few days they will be crowned makes them very happy and at the same time a little nervous.

The coronation.

Carlos and Haney will be crowned by the director of the institution and their respective parents, who also share their joy. Once crowned, the friendly kings will make their first tour to greet their friends and teachers, who will also be by their side that morning. As part of the celebration, there will also be some dances performed by the students.