In a press conference that kept his followers in suspense, the famous comedian Carlos Álvarez hinted at the possibility of an exciting return to television together with his former partner Jorge Benavides, with whom he shared memorable moments in the well-remembered program ‘El especial of humour’.

Álvarez shared his perspective on future collaboration with Benavides; Likewise, he stressed that although they do not have specific projects in mind at the moment, he does not rule out the possibility of working together again. With a nostalgic smile on his face, the comedian remarked that time has the last word and that he would be willing to participate in his former partner’s programs if he received an invitation.

“We have coincided when he has been recording. We have taken a photo. We have also talked and that must be dealt with. If he invites me to one of his programs, I have no problem,” he said.

Fans of this comedic duo who kept audiences laughing for years have enthusiastically received Álvarez’s words and hope that it can come true.

Despite the fact that the future is uncertain and there are no concrete agreements on a joint project, Carlos Álvarez’s statement has left the door open for a possible triumphant return of these two humor giants to television. The next few years could bring exciting news for fans of this duo, who are looking forward to seeing them back in action.

What program will Carlos Álvarez work on?

On the other hand, the future of this is still uncertain, but he assured that he is in contact with two television houses, but there is still nothing concrete. Despite this, he invited his followers to see more of his content on his social networks, where he performs various very faithful imitations of his style.