The climatic phenomenon of ‘El Niño’ hits the environmental flank of Costa Rica and the good reputation gained with the energy generation that in the last decade managed to reach almost 100% from clean sources. The sharp reduction in rainfall and an unusual change in the winds have forced the authorities of the Central American country to open the door more to the import of electricity based on hydrocarbons or directly to the purchase of fossil fuels to operate the thermal plants. The cost is estimated at 145 million dollars, but in the international image it may be higher for this nation that has known how to take advantage of its green sign to attract tourism, investment and financing.

After hovering around 99% of renewable energies in the electric power generation pie, based mainly on hydro sources, the climatic reality has forced Costa Rica to reduce its ambitions. Now the projection can drop to 93% for this year, a percentage that far exceeds the rest of the countries but that is far from the government goals and the ideal message in international forums.

“We have a 100% renewable electrical energy matrix free of carbon emissions,” President Rodrigo Chaves said in July, at the plenary assembly of the III EU-Celac Summit, in Brussels, despite the fact that the reality was already different. Rainfall has been reduced by 30% compared to the average since the 1990s and in some basins the loss has reached 70%; a considerable part of the energy that Costa Rica was supplying with hydroelectricity has now been replaced by imports of traditional energy or with local thermal generation using fossil fuels that it must necessarily buy abroad, reports the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE).

“We cannot sign an energy purchase contract with Mother Nature,” says Marco Acuña, president of ICE, with a metaphor, in an interview with EL PAÍS. It refers to the vulnerability that basing the electricity generation model on hydroelectric plants implies, as has occurred in Costa Rica (64%), which in recent decades has also fostered geothermal (14%) or wind farms (17%), with a problem in the latter: ocean warming causes anomalous atmospheric conditions that reduce the power of the wind.

This is what the meteorologists and scientists have explained to those responsible for ICE, whose criteria weigh as perhaps in no other electrical company. Climate monitoring is constant to be able to project the necessary energy production in the country, now that the post-pandemic dynamics have once again raised the demand for electricity. The variability is high and no money is used to buy rain or wind services. The urgency forces to optimize solar plants and geothermal projects, but nothing is so fast or enough. That is why the decision to access thermal generation at a cost of almost 150 million dollars this year, an amount that the State can cover, but that puts pressure on budgets and rates.

“It is complex to manage this variability. A few years ago, in 2014, we had something similar, but what is expected is that with climate change, variability makes these periods of La Niña (excess rain) and El Niño (shortage) come closer together and we may be in trouble. more frequently. This forces us to be more resilient and adds complexity, even more so for the future and the investments that we must make,” adds Acuña during a sunny and breezy morning typical of the dry season in San José, despite the fact that August is usually one of the rainiest months.

The hydrocarbon resource, however, should only be complementary, warns Acuña. “A bad tournament does not make Rafa Nadal a bad tennis player. We are going through a conjunctural situation that we rather want to take advantage of to affirm our strategy based on renewable sources to continue being leaders, perhaps with adjustments in the types of technologies so as not to depend so much on whether it rains or not”, he explains, referring to the growth margin of energy extracted from volcanoes or the sun.

In the national context, however, opinions are growing in favor of opening up to fossil fuels, even within the Government. The Minister of Public Works and Transportation has said this when demonstrating in favor of exploring natural gas, with the support of President Chaves himself, tempted by the possibility of generating money with this extractive industry, arguing that it can be done sustainably. like Norway. It is unknown if there are enough deposits, but the president assured that he had asked for help from a “friendly country” to calculate the value of possible reserves.

The problem is that the need is immediate, regardless of the type of energy that is developed. “We are in the process of adapting, because this has already reached us,” warns Acuña before pointing out the growth in electricity demand at a rate of 5% each year in the country that receives more and more foreign investment for sophisticated manufacturing industries, where energy is key.