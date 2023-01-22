Acne is a very common condition in adolescence that becomes the greatest torment of the youngest. This is a common skin problem that should be treated by a dermatologist if it becomes a problem beyond a cosmetic issue. It is also important that the appearance of pimples is normalized and even that the idols of the youngest do not hide it. Carlos Alcaraz, who began his professional career as a teenager, has spoken about the importance of skin care and what his secret to eliminating acne has been.

Carlos Alcaraz’s youth is one of the most outstanding aspects of his short career. And it is that he is considered a premature champion. At just 19 years old, he has become the youngest number 1 in history, the youngest tennis player to win the Mutua Open in Madrid and the youngest player to eliminate 3 of the top four finishers. A clear sign of his youth has been the acne that has been seen in his matches and public appearances. A skin problem that, as he has recounted in a video for the cosmetics brand Isdin, he is already solving. The Murcian decided to take care of his skin and take this condition more seriously, since he explains that “after you are older, it can take its toll.”

Carlitos says that he put himself in the hands of a specialist to get rid of the pimples. The dermatologist recommended that she be constant in her skin care: “He explained to me that if you do it for only two weeks it is useless. It is a job that you have to do day by day and for a long time.” Some advice that the elite athlete has followed to the letter and thanks to them he has noticed “quite a difference.”

But in her facial routine there is a product that cannot be missing: sunscreen. This is Carlos Alcaraz’s secret to control the appearance of pimples and prevent them from leaving marks. And it is that the player spends many hours under the sun either in training or during matches. Sun cream should not be used only when you are going to sunbathe, experts always recommend applying it before leaving home throughout the year.