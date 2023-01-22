Police in Peru intervened to clear the campus of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima where they arrested more than 200 people following clashes with protesters, who arrived in the capital from Puno and Cusco in the south, the epicenter of the ongoing protests throughout the country after the ousting of President Pedro Castillo last December.

Confirmed the closure of Machu Picchu. The 418 tourists, 148 foreigners and 270 Peruvians, stranded at the foot of the Inca site were safely transferred to Cusco, aboard buses and trains, the Andina agency announced, citing the Ministry of Tourism.