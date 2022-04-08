After the great results obtained in the American Masters 1000, Carlos Alcaraz begins, the first great tournament on clay, in the best of ways. The current number 11 in the world faces the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 with one of the favorite cards on the table in a tournament that can face, for the first time, the Murcian against the number 1 in the ATP ranking: Novak Djokovic, who returns to the tracks after a month.

Alcaraz’s first rival in the tournament will be the winner of the match between Korda and Van de Zandschulp since, Carlos, begins for the first time a Masters 1000 exempt in the first round after being seeded due to casualties, highlighting that of his compatriot Rafa Nadal and the Russian Daniil Medvedev along with the other top-10, Matteo Berrettini. The Murcian, on a hypothetical path to the final, counting on the victories of the players with the highest position in the ranking, could have the winner of the match between Fritz and Cilic in the third round, if he reached a semifinal he could face Ruud or Norrie , among others and, in a hypothetical final and on the other side of the table, he would meet Zverev, Tsitsipas or Schwartzman. Djokovic, for his part, will debut against Giron or Davidovich and could face Bautista in the third round. The Serb’s picture on his return is not easy.

Table more than entertaining for tennis lovers and a challenge as promising as it is difficult for Carlos Alcaraz, who will have two weeks ahead of him to continue showing the world what he is made of physically, technically and mentally.