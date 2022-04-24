Happy ending for Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona. The Murcian prevailed over his partner and friend Pablo Carreño in the final of the Conde Godó tournament, kept his unbeaten record in ATP 500 category tournaments in 2022 and began a dominance on the Barcelona clay court that may be similar to that of the last three decades by Rafa Nadal. In the absence of the Spaniard, picking up tone in Manacor for Roland Garros after the injury he suffered to his ribs in Indian Wells, the young tennis player from El Palmar was the favourite. And he overcame all adversity so as not to fail in the Godó.

The final was the easiest for Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil. He knocked Carreño down with poise, serenity and a champion mentality that impresses his 18-year-old (6-3 and 6-2 in just 65 minutes). The Murcian did not notice the tiredness, who beat himself up in the morning, in the semifinals against the Australian Álex de Miñaur. The world number 11 needed 3 hours and 40 minutes to eliminate his rival, 25th in the ATP, after two decided sets in the tie break and, above all, raising two match points in an incredible way.

Alcaraz wins his first Godó overcoming everything, the rain, the pressure and a week that began with a scare against the South Korean Kwon, which continued with a very busy Friday in which he left Munar and Tsitsipas in the gutter and finished off this Sunday, with two victories that elevate him for the first time in Spain. Barcelona, ​​logically, has fallen in love this week with a tennis player who is already a world sports star.