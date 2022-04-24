EA and Codemasters have unveiled F1 22 just this week, and among the first official details there are also clarifications onnext gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S through EA’s “Dual Entitlement” program, which apparently is only expected to be included in the Champions Edition of the game, a special edition of 90 euros.

This is not the first time this has happened: Electronic Arts games that have specific versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S often offer the possibility to upgrade from PS4 and Xbox One respectively only through the program Dual Entitlementtherefore without free upgrade or support for Smart Delivery, as happened also with FIFA 22.

The matter was clarified directly by EA with a specific page present on the official website of the game: by booking the F1 22 Champions Edition you can benefit from the Dual Entitlement, which allows you to upgrade your copy of the game from PS4 to PS5 or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S “at no additional cost”, as reported by EA.

F1 22, a picture of the game

The Champions Edition of F1 22 cost around 90 euros on PlayStation and Xbox and includes several other additional bonuses:

Limited Time Bonus: Miami Themed Content Pack

3 days of early access

F1 Life Starter Pack

Contents new era F1 22

New My Scuderia icons

18,000 PitCoin

Dual Entitlement: Upgrade your copy of the game to Xbox Series X | S at no additional cost

For the rest, we have seen trailers, release date, images and details of F1 22, in addition to the PC system requirements revealed in recent days.