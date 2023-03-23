This Wednesday, March 22, Carlos Alcántara published a photograph that alarmed his followers on social networks. The creator of the sequel to “Asu Mare” usually keeps his private life off social media; however, he decided to make it known that he is currently not in good health. Apparently, the renowned actor suffered an accident and is now in a clinic being treated. Thousands of followers reacted and offered him the best wishes from him.

What happened to Carlos Alcántara?

Through his official Instagram account, Carlos Alcantara He published a photograph showing his lower extremities, lying on a stretcher. Apparently, the popular ‘Cachín’ would be recovering from his right leg after suffering an accident.

“I screwed up. My stockings are so sexy!”, can be read in the description of the post. Until now, it is unknown what happened to the artist and his followers are waiting for his state of health.

Carlos Alcántara shows how he was after an accident. Photo: @carlosalcantara/Instagram

” title=”

Carlos Alcántara shows how he was after an accident. Photo: @carlosalcantara/Instagram

” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>