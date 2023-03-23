In response to a question during his testimony before the Senate in Washington, the US Secretary of State declared, “So far, we have not found that they have crossed this line.”“.

Blinken has been warning publicly for weeks that China is considering Russia’s request for weapons to fight in Ukraine, and information indicates limited shipments sent by Chinese companies to Moscow..

This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow and proposed a cease-fire – a call questioned by Washington, which fears Russia will use the truce to regroup its field forces..

On China, Blinken said, “I think their diplomatic support, their political support and to some extent their material support of Russia is certainly against our interest in ending this war.” “.

Blinken indicated that the United States would encourage other countries to extradite Russian President Vladimir Putin if he visited them after the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court. .

“I believe that any member of the court has obligations and must fulfill his obligations,” he said. But he did not say the United States would do so .

He added, “I have to look at the laws, and as you know, in fact we are not a member of the International Criminal Court, so I do not want to go into this hypothesis.” “.

“I don’t think he has any intention of traveling here soon,” he said, referring to Putin .

His remarks came in response to questions from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who said that the United States should stop Putin if he steps on American soil..

The arrest warrant and the United States