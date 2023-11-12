Market always protagonist

These are intense days at home Honda. Not so much in terms of performance on the track, given that the Sepang race was one of the worst of the season for the already disastrous official HRC team, but rather in view of 2024. In fact, it finally seems that the Japanese manufacturer has foundor Marc Marquez’s heir, who will race his last GP as a Honda rider in Valencia after having won six world titles in MotoGP together with the Tokyo giant. According to the rumors reported by many media in the paddock, the choice fell on Luca Mariniwho would have agreed to leave the Mooney VR46 team and the Ducati family to try to bring Honda back to the top.

A should be ready for him two-year contract which could make him the next cornerstone of the most prestigious, successful and successful team in MotoGP, currently forced to live through the most difficult period in its history. The choice of Marini – brother of Valentino Rossi – has even Marc Marquez himself was caught off guard, who would have expected another Italian as his heir: Fabio Di Giannantonio. At this point for the Roman from the Gresini team, sacrificed precisely to make room for the #93, the real risk is that of being left without a saddle for the next championship.

Marquez’s amazement

“I have always had a good relationship with Marini and I would be happy if he went to Honda, especially because he is a young rider – declared Marquez to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – I honestly thought Di Giannantonio was coming. I’m still at Honda but I’m no longer in the team’s strategies, so they do their job, as it should be. I expected Di Giannantonio because it was the most logical step for a year, but it seems that Marini is coming. If that were the case I would be happy for him because he is a worker and we will see how it goes, if necessary“.

“I don’t know what his goal is because he’s on a competitive bike now – added Marquez again, referring to Marini – and in Honda it takes work and time, but if he works well he can help him. I would like it if Di Giannantonio took my bike, especially because it’s always bad for a rider to find himself without a bike in MotoGP. It would have been the most natural step, but I don’t know what will happen. In any case, Marini deserves it, because he had some good races. I have a good relationship with him and I would be happy if that were the case“.