For several months the information has been handled that Carlo Ancelotti, technician of the Real Madrid, is in negotiations with Brazil to take charge of the selected from that country.

While Ancelotti looks for a new Champions Leaguein Brazil they are eager to hire a trained technician who will lead them to the world title, after the failures of tite.

(Piqué and Clara Chía prepare a hard blow that would hurt Shakira, video) (Unusual: the footballer who set himself on fire after being accused of terrorism)

The idea

The Italian strategist, according to international media, has stopped dead and would have stopped all dialogue with the Brazilians, while leaving the Madrid club.

‘UOL Esporte” ensures that Ancelotti does not close the door, but will not continue negotiating with Brazil, at least, until his time at Real Madrid ends.

Brazil has him as the main candidate to be the DT, although it is known that the Spanish club intends not to let him go.

The Italian has one season left, however, in Madrid it is known that the team president could make a coup of authority and end the project with Ancelotti earlier, so Brazil would enter to negotiate directly.

The DT has said that if he leaves Madrid he will not train a club, leaving in the air that he could go for a national team and the one that has been managed in recent months is Brazil.



(Piqué shows his face, ‘covered by Clara Chía’, after Shakira and her children’s trip)

(Michael Jordan: amount paid for his shoes breaks world record)

Sports