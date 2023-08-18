Friday, August 18, 2023
Carlo Ancelotti exploded and criticized the presence of a camera in the dressing room

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in Sports
Carlo Ancelotti exploded and criticized the presence of a camera in the dressing room

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

David Rawcliffe. efe

Carlo Ancelotti

The Real Madrid coach spoke clearly.

Carlo Ancelotti, technician of the real Madriddownplayed the absence of the Brazilian Vinícius Junior in the list of the ten best players of the 2022/23 season by UEFA, admitting that “it is strange”, but assured that “nothing” surprises him in football anymore”.

“For me, Vinícius is one of the best, if not the best at the moment. All Real Madrid thinks about it and that’s more than enough for him. He doesn’t have to look for something to be more motivated,” he said when asked about the Brazilian’s absence. of the ten best of last season for Uefa.
(Video: James Rodríguez, this is how his first ‘tantrum’ in the dressing room was recorded) (Why don’t the ‘big’ teams in Colombia find their way in the League?)

Fair reaction?

“Nothing surprises me in football,” he added. “I don’t have an explanation but I don’t care much and neither does Vinícius. Everyone knows what he has contributed these last three years at Real Madrid, that he has been the one who has made the difference and the progression he has had. After he is not among the top ten doesn’t matter much. It’s pretty rare but it’s not that important.”

Focused on visiting Almeriaa team whose “good organization” stood out and which he assured “did not deserve to lose” on the first day against Rayo, Ancelotti expects “an entertaining match” against an opponent who will not be locked up behind.

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti embraces Josep Guardiola after the elimination.

“They want to play. They have fast, quality attacking players.” There is no other objective for Real Madrid than to “repeat” the triumph of san mameswhere Carlo said that his team “has been good”.

The DT exploded when he was asked about the option of having a television camera in the dressing room before the games.

“The dressing room is sacred and having a camera before the game doesn’t make sense. I believe that Madrid has the right not to give in and the court has agreed with them,” he commented.
(Colombian national team player robbed during the funeral of Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother)

