The Commission noted the importance of the deal to OEMs and other companies that need access to V2X semiconductors, which help keep a vehicle connected to everything around it.

She added that 15 European countries, including France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden, had asked her to study the deal.

“The deal will bring together two major suppliers of V2X semiconductors in the European Economic Area. V2X technology is essential for improving road safety and traffic management, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and deploying autonomous vehicles,” the Commission said in a statement.

Qualcomm announced its intention to acquire AutoTalk in May to expand its automotive business.