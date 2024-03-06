Carlo Ancelotti, Italian coach of the real Madridoffered his point of view after the Madrid Prosecutor's Office requested four years and nine months in prison for allegedly having defrauded the Treasury of more than one million euros, which he acknowledged he had already paid.

“No measure, it is an old story that started eight years ago with a 2015 statement because the Prosecutor's Office thinks that I was a resident and I think that I was not a resident. I have already paid the fine, the money is already in the Prosecutor's Office and only The lawyers are talking to find a solution,” Ancelotti said on Movistar+.

“I am convinced that I am innocent because he was not a resident in 2015 and they think he was. Let's see what the judge decides,” said the Italian.

Carlo Ancelotti Photo:AFP Share

The position of the Prosecutor's Office

The Spanish prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday that it will request four years and nine months in prison for the Real Madrid coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who must soon be tried for a case of alleged tax fraud.

In an extensive statement, the Madrid Prosecutor's Office indicated that it “requests four years and nine months in prison” for the coach, who is accused of “two crimes against the Public Treasury” for having allegedly defrauded more than one million euros in the exercises. of 2014 and 2015 by avoiding declaring their income from image rights.

Carlo Ancelotti Photo:Juan Carlos Hidalgo. Efe Share

In July of last year, a Madrid court had already announced that it would take the Italian coach to trial, after three years of investigation.

The process has not yet set a date, the Prosecutor's Office told AFP. According to the tax administration, Ancelotti declared his income as coach of Real Madrid in 2014 and 2015, but not those from image rights and other sources, such as some real estate properties.

EFE AND AFP