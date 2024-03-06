This week has started with some problems involved, this is due to the case of Nintendo and Yuzuan emulator that for a long time promoted piracy linked to switch, that is until the company took action to file an effective lawsuit that amounts to a large payment of money to those affected. Given this, the judge has seen how this appeal was carried out and has given his verdicts regarding the legal part of the matter.

This person has not had to make many modifications, since he has approved how the process will continue, in which 2.4 million dollars have to be paid to Tropical Hazethe creators of this emulator and also that of 3DS called Citra that will make it disappear. It is worth mentioning that now those responsible are going to close the Patreon official where they received donations, as well as financial support to continue improving the ROM running platform.

The lawsuit that began not long ago alleged that millions of sales were taken away from Nintendo for the distribution of games before their release, as was the case of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a specialized build so that the user could test the file. They didn't give away the rom directly, but it was easily available on their own Discord server, which became more public knowledge when spoilers for the game were released two weeks earlier.

Of course, they left the source open, so now more people can continue creating their hybrid console emulators.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: It is a very harsh measure to have to charge so much to people who do not have such a large company, but it will also teach people not to have to continue with their plans of wanting to pirate something so new, because Switch is not a disappeared console. or anything low, you can still buy the games.