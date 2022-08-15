the journalist Carla Tello She was in the spotlight on social media with new updates on how her pregnancy is going. The presenter of América Televisión, who revealed that she had started treatment to become a mother, shared the sex of her son in a tender video with her fiancé.

Carla Tello talks about her pregnancy in networks

The news of Carla Tello’s pregnancy surprised netizens and viewers of América Televisión in mid-July. After announcing her engagement a few months earlier, the Canal N host also expanded on her platforms to say that she was already in the middle of the process to become a mother.

“I can finally tell this beautiful community. Already in the middle of the pregnancy, and after having passed the danger, I share my emotion and joy. Some had already realized “, thus began his message. Later, the communicator made it clear that this new stage of her life marks a new beginning for her. Similarly, she had already announced when she would reveal the sex of her child:

“I will tell you more about this beautiful and at the same time challenging experience. I have learned to enjoy this process in which the butterflies in the stomach turn out to be your little creature that is on its way. The last photo is not a spoiler, we don’t know if it’s a man or a woman… it’s hiding. We will know the first of August”.

Post by Carla Tello Photo: Instagram

Carla Tello did not know that she was going to be a mother

Previously, Carla Tello revealed in her networks that, although she had started a treatment to be a mother with her fiancé, the news of her pregnancy was a surprise. The journalist was not scheduled to start the process of having a child before June :

“We had talked about it… The chip had been turned on to be a mother, but I pretended not to because I had to undergo treatment. In theory we said that in June we were going to start the process… and our surprise was that there was already a baby on the way”.

Carla Tello tells details of her first pregnancy. Photo: Carla Tello/Instagram

Carla Tello: “Many of you had marked women”

During the afternoon of Sunday, August 14, Carla Tello He released a series of photos and a video in which he makes the revelation of his son’s sex official. The journalist she wrote on Instagram: “Today we want to tell you that we already know what she is: he’s a little man! Many of you had marked female in the polls, we were surprised too! Thank you”.

On TikTok, he shared the exact moment he found out, along with his partner, that he will have a child. “The things they make me do!, he is a baby boy!” she wrote.