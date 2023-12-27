A new face for 'Panorama'. After the high-profile departure of Mávila Huertas from Panamericana Televisión to join ATV, the Santa Beatriz television house announced the person who will replace her to report on the most important political investigations every Sunday. This is Carla Muschi, a journalism professional who returns to Panamericana after a few years. In this note, find out who she is and since when viewers will be able to see her on the small screen.

Who is Carla Muschi and what is her journalistic experience?

Muschi He has set foot on various television channels, and has worked as an investigative journalist on all of them. According to her profiles on her social networks, Carla began her professional career in the Municipality of San Miguel.

Her entry into television began as a reporter on a news program on TV Perú and, shortly after, she joined Panamericana Televisión in the same position. Later, she appeared as a researcher on América Televisión's Sunday news show, 'Cuarto Poder'. She is also co-author of the book 'Crímenes en Lima', where she shares lines with her colleagues Karina Novoa, Paola González, Alvina Ruiz, among others.

Carla Muschi with Sol Carreño and the 'Cuarto Poder' journalistic team. Photo: Instagram / Carla Muschi See also The most anticipated of 'Perdóname'! Lito and Lara finally meet again after 15 years

From what date will Carla Muschi be on Panamericana Televisión?

According to him promotional video which launched the television channel on an open signal, in January 2024, Muschi will present the most important news of the week at 8 pm The exact date will be made public in the coming days.

“I'm Carla Muschi, and I'm returning to my house to bring you the scoop that marks the week's agenda.”says the press woman in the clip. Users offered their comments of support and congratulations on the news.