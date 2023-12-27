The New York Times newspaper sued OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, as well as its main investor, the giant Microsoft, before the United States courts this Wednesday for copyright violation by using their articles to train powerful Artificial Intelligence models (AI).

According to the lawsuit, those two companies “seek to take advantage of the Times' enormous investment in its journalism by using it to create substitute products without permission or payment.”

“As explained in the complaint, Microsoft and OpenAI used our work to develop and market their Generative Artificial Intelligence products without the permission of the Times,” a spokesperson for the newspaper told AFP. This is in fact a “violation of copyright in terms of content and journalistic work,” he added.

Microsoft and OpenAI used our work to develop and market their Generative AI products without the Times' permission.

According to the complaint, the newspaper estimates “several billion dollars” in damages suffered and demands compensation, as well as an order for companies to stop using its content and destroy data already collected.

With the lawsuit, The New York Times, one of the most respected press groups in the United States, opted for a more belligerent approach to the sudden rise of AI chatbots, in contrast to other media groups such as the German Axel Springer or the Associated Press (AP) agency that closed content agreements with OpenAI.

Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI and quickly implemented the powers of AI into its own products following the launch of chatbot ChatGPT last year.

The AI ​​models that power ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot (formerly Bing) were trained for years with content available on the Internet, assuming that it was possible to use them without the need for authorization or compensation to the originating sources.

“These tools were created and continue to use independent journalism and content that is only available because we and our peers report, edit and verify it at great cost and considerable expertise,” the Times spokesperson stressed.

